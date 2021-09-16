After a series of controversies, Gaetz, Boebert, and 25 other Republicans have demanded that the Army investigate Milley.

Following a story stating that the general made two calls to his Chinese counterpart to reassure him that the US would not attack China, a group of 27 House Republicans are calling on the US Department of Defense to investigate Joint Chiefs of Staff Genernal Mark Milley.

Milley contacted his Chinese General Li Zuocheng twice, first days before the 2020 election and the other days after the January 6 Capitol insurgency, according to an upcoming book by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, Peril, amid fears about former President Donald Trump.

According to the Washington Post, which examined the book, the general informed his counterpart that if the US decided to attack China, he would inform him ahead of time.

According to the Daily Caller, a group of House Republicans submitted a letter to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday, asking an official investigation into the allegations.

“To conspire with a communist, malfeasant, hostile, and homicidal government about our intentions—or lack thereof—with utter disregard for the ramifications of this ‘promise’ on our national security or our Service Members, is nothing short of craven (at best) and treasonous,” the letter added.

“The mainstream media portrays GEN Milley as performing a wonderful service to America, as if he was simply attempting to fend off the allegedly unpredictable actions of Donald J. Trump, the elected President of the United States. To be clear, if Mr. Woodward’s narrative is correct, GEN Milley’s vow to China is tantamount to treason,” it said.

Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Mo Brooks of Alabama, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, and Matt Gaetz of Florida were among the 27 Republicans who signed the letter. It demands that the Pentagon undertake a formal “AR-15-6 probe” right away to investigate the authenticity of the allegations. According to the Daily Caller, an AR-15-6 inquiry is the Army’s “main instrument for obtaining intelligence in a variety of situations.” Milley’s security clearance, according to the Republicans, “must be suspended pending the outcome of this investigation.”

Milley has been roundly chastised by Republicans since the purported phone calls were made public. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, a Republican, wrote President Joe Biden a letter on. This is a condensed version of the information.