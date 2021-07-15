After a series of armed robberies, a man and a woman were caught at a hotel.

Following a string of armed robberies and burglaries in Runcorn and Frodsham, two people have been arrested.

In connection with the knifepoint robberies, a 30-year-old male and a 27-year-old woman from Runcorn were both arrested.

They were apprehended at a hotel in Warrington about 11.30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14.

The first robbery occurred at 11:54 p.m. on Saturday, July 10th, when a male entered the Runcorn Expressway Service Station on Thomas Jones Way.

He was armed with a knife and demanded that the cash register be opened. He then made off with a large sum of money before fleeing the area.

On Sunday, July 11, about 6.40 p.m., a guy entered the Spar store on Palacefields.

He threatened workers with a knife once inside before fleeing with a large sum of money.

The culprit was reported as a white man about 6′ tall with a slender physique on both occasions.

The perpetrator was reported as wearing black clothing and a blue surgical face mask in the first incident.

Two other robberies are suspected to be linked, including one at the One Stop shop in Helsby on July 12 and another at Townfield Lane in Frodsham on July 14.

In Runcorn, two burglaries occurred on Stenhill Crescent and Brereten Close.

The man was arrested on suspicion of four charges of robbery and two acts of burglary. He is from the Frodsham area.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of one count of robbery. She is from Runcorn.

The two are still in police custody and are being interrogated by officers.

“I appreciate that these instances have certainly created anxiety in the community, and I hope that these arrests provide confidence for local residents,” said Chief Inspector Mike Ankers.