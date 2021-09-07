After a sensational UFC debut, former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge makes a plea to Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett.

Daniel Sturridge has asked with UFC president Dana White to hold a Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett headline event in Liverpool, insisting on purchasing “first row seats.”

Pimblett made headlines when he knocked out Luigi Vendramini in the first round of his UFC debut on Saturday evening.

Prior to the event, the 28-year-old vowed a Conor McGregor-like ascent in the sport and has already encouraged White to bring the UFC back to England.

“I’ve come to take your place, lad. I’ve been dubbed the “new cash cow.” He claimed, “I’m the new main man on the UFC roster.”

“I’m going to get a lot of flak from now on. You already know who the young man is!

“Let’s get England back on, lad! Dana, Shelby, let’s get England back on!” Let’s return to the United Kingdom.

“Get your boy in the main event, or the co-main, and I’ll rip the gaff apart.”

Former Liverpool striker Sturridge has urged for ‘The Baddy’ to appear at a UFC event in his hometown, and has begged for it to happen.

“We need a @PaddyTheBaddy headline event at the echo in Liverpool ASAP,” Sturridge said on social media. Please, @[email protected], make this happen.

“It’d be incredible to see a local guy take over the city. When it happens, I’ll buy front-row seats. What a warrior.”

“Thank you very much fella,” Pimblett replied in response to the ex-England international’s post.