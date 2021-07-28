After a security officer sued the NHS, staff at Ashworth Hospital were warned not to feed the ducks.

After stumbling on duck poo on the grounds of high-security Ashworth Hospital, a security guard filed a lawsuit against Mersey Care.

When the staff member slipped on faeces while doing a grounds search around the perimeter of the Maghull psychiatric institution, he was injured.

In a section on allegations against the Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Ashworth, the sad incident was mentioned in a Safety Report to the board.

A woman was discovered dead in a hospital washroom.

Another incidence had a staff member breaking her ankle on an uneven paving block in a parking lot, while another was scalded by a leaking hot tap in the kitchen.

It’s unclear whether the incident resulted in any compensation.

“We are aware of an incident involving a member of staff sliding within our secure division while conducting external ward checks as part of our routine security procedures,” a Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust spokesman said.

“As part of tight health and safety regulations, staff are required to conduct thorough and meticulous assessments of the area to ensure any dangers are recognized, including duck excrement in this instance.

“Following an internal learning review of the occurrence, employees have been reminded to attend the checks with a colleague and to wear the appropriate footwear given. Staff and patients have also been told not to leave water or food out for the ducks, as this encourages them to approach the ward.

“Mersey Care has also encouraged employees to report any flaws or slipping hazards as soon as possible to our maintenance team for prompt resolution.”