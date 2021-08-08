After a scuffle outside a Liverpool nightclub, a clubber was taken to the hospital.

During a “altercation” outside a city center nightclub, a man was brought to the hospital with a head injury.

At around 4 a.m. today ( Sunday), emergency personnel were dispatched to Victoria Street after reports of a man suffering a head injury following an incident outside Heaven nightclub.

The sufferer was thrown to the ground and smashed his head on the pavement, according to reports.

His injuries were classified as “non-life threatening” by police.

At the scene, police detained a 34-year-old West Derby man on suspicion of Section 18 Assault (gracious bodily harm). He is currently being interrogated regarding the incident.

Earlier today, a local taxi driver noticed a man “laying on the pavement outside the club,” according to The Washington Newsday.

“We are in the early stages of an inquiry into an altercation on Victoria Street this morning that left a man hurt, thankfully not more seriously, and we would urge to anyone who observed the incident to get in touch,” Chief Inspector Col Rooney said.

“While we were able to make a quick arrest, our investigations are still ongoing. Please call us if you were in the Victoria Street area this morning and witnessed anything. The information you have could be crucial to our inquiry.

“Following a long and painful lockdown, we want our City Centre to be a secure place for everyone in Merseyside to enjoy, and we simply will not allow such acts of violence on our streets,” he said. We can make our streets safer with the public’s aid, and I would encourage anyone with information about this event to come forward.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the MerPolCC’s social media bureau via Twitter @MerPolCC or here. You can also contact the independent organisation Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their website here: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.