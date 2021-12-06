After a scuffle in the street, a man was brought to the hospital.

A dispute between males in the street resulted in a man being transported to the hospital.

On Monday, December 6, about 6.50 p.m., the man was caught up in a brawl with a group of individuals on Dale Street in Liverpool city centre.

The North West Ambulance Service raced to the site, and the man was brought to the hospital with injuries.

The man’s injuries aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

Following the incident, Merseyside Police apprehended three individuals and closed off a piece of Dale Street and part of Stanley Street.

“I started work and walked to the shop about an hour ago (7.30pm) and saw police everywhere on the street,” a takeaway worker on Dale Street stated. There was also an ambulance on the scene. It happened in a flash.

“They taped up the path and no one is permitted on it.”

“I was just in the shop and people started pouring in to enquire what was going on,” said the proprietor of a corner business near the cordon.

When the owner learned of the brawl, he described himself as “shocked” and that it was “not common” for the neighborhood.

“Considering the business is in Liverpool city centre, it’s peaceful,” he continued. Not quiet in the sense of people, but quiet in the sense of things like this.

“It’s a fantastic place to be.”

