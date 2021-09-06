After a scrambler bike crash, a suspect was discovered hiding in the undergrowth.

After crashing their bike, two scrambler bike riders attempted to run the police.

After crashing the vehicle into railings in Kirkby, the riders fled the scene.

After a police aircraft was scrambled, two suspects were spotted, one of whom was hiding in the undergrowth.

The incident began when police patrols on Moorgate Road North noticed the off-road bike just before 6.45 p.m. on Sunday.

The cyclists collided with a railing at a pedestrian crossing, and the passengers tried to flee.

A 19-year-old Huyton man was arrested on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle without consent and obstructing police, while a 20-year-old Stockbridge Village man was arrested on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle without consent, dangerous driving, and driving without insurance, according to Merseyside Police.

They have since been released pending the outcome of the investigation.