After a scientist was bitten by an infected animal, the COVID Lab leaked a probe.

Taiwanese officials are investigating the potential of a link between a mouse bite and a COVID-19 infection after a laboratory worker tested positive for the virus last week.

Health officials are scrambling to figure out how the worker at Academia Sinica’s Genomics Research Center, a high-security laboratory, became infected with COVID-19 while the island’s borders remain closed.

The worker, a fully vaccinated woman in her 20s, came into contact with the virus at the country’s leading research institution in mid-November and tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

A total of 848 people have died in Taiwan, with a little more than 16,700 local cases. The island’s most recent locally transmitted case, according to AFP, happened on November 5.

The woman was bitten twice by virus-infected mice, according to authorities. It’s unclear whether the woman’s COVID-19 positive result is due to the mouse bites.

“Because we have zero proven illnesses in the population, we believe the likelihood of infection through the workplace is higher,” said Chen Shih-chung, Taiwan’s health minister.

“The laboratory, whether in the office or in the laboratory, has a larger danger than the office, according to our findings. However, we must determine if the disease is caused by the [mouse]bite or the surrounding environment.” According to officials, the laboratory worker has no recent travel history and is suspected of contracting the extremely virulent delta strain of COVID-19.

The woman, who quit her employment earlier this month, had 94 close contacts after becoming infected, according to Chen, with 80 of them testing negative for COVID-19 since then. Because the majority of her contacts have tested negative, he believes her case is unlikely to spark an outbreak.

COVID-19 can be transmitted from people to animals when they are in close proximity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States.

“At this time, there is no proof that animals have a significant role in the transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to people,” the government agency said.

More research is needed, according to the CDC, to establish whether and how COVID-19 affects other species.

