After a school shooting in which four people were killed, Michigan Democrats renewed their calls for new gun control legislation.

After a shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday that killed four students and injured numerous more, Michigan Democrats reiterated their calls for new gun control legislation.

To get blocked gun control proposals ahead, Democrats are fighting a Republican-led Legislature. Republican leaders have yet to commit to any legislative amendments.

After senators observed a minute of grief for those slain in the incident, Senator Rosemary Bayer, a Democrat who represents the district where Oxford High School is located, told reporters, “We can’t do nothing.” “It is imperative that we take action. Right now, I think I want to focus on the families and…just trying to let them know that we’re here for them and that we’re here to help them in any way we can.” According to the Associated Press, Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer labeled gun violence a public health problem, stating that “actions” beyond “thoughts and prayers” are needed. Whitmer previously supported legislation that would allow judges to order the confiscation of weapons from people who pose a serious risk to themselves or others.

In June, Bayer introduced legislation that would make adults accountable for failing to secure their firearms. Ethan Crumbley, a 15-year-old suspect in the school massacre, had fired a weapon that his father had purchased four days prior.

If the bill passes, adults will be required to store firearms in locked crates or containers if they can be reached by youngsters. If a kid obtained the pistol and used it to injure or kill someone, the adult may face a five-year prison sentence. An exemption would be provided if a minor has authorization to use the firearm for target practice, hunting, or other similar activities.

Republicans have refused to hold a hearing on the bill or any other gun control legislation.

“If we become preoccupied with removing all hazards, we will develop and evolve into a country we won’t recognize because we won’t have any freedoms,” said Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey. “It’s a delicate balancing act. The road is really tiny. It’s difficult. These types of situations maintain such thoughts in the forefront of one’s consciousness.” He speculated that there had most likely been warning indications. This is a condensed version of the information.