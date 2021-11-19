After a school serves food contaminated with a dead snake, more than 50 children become ill.

The incident occurred in the Yadagir district of Karnataka, India, at Vishwaradhya Vidyavardhaka Residential School. A snake was said to have climbed into a huge saucepan used to prepare breakfast at the school. On Thursday, almost 60 students were served breakfast from the pot. According to the Deccan Herald, the reptile was discovered when serving the dish.

Five pupils stated that they felt queasy shortly after eating the food. Soon later, 45 more pupils were unwell after consuming the dish. The children began to feel drowsy and vomit.

The students were hurried to the Primary Health Centre in Madnal by a concerned employee. They were later transferred to a hospital. Three students were rushed to the hospital’s intensive care unit. After treatment, all of the youngsters were released from danger and returned to the school hostel.

According to the New India Express, the district’s health officer, Hanumanth Reddy, paid a visit to the youngsters at the hospital and questioned about the occurrence. The case is being investigated by cops.

Consuming reptiles in any form, according to a 2010 study, puts your health at danger since they carry a lot of bacteria and parasites. It can also result in biotoxin poisoning.

“The clearest microbiological concern comes from the possible presence of harmful bacteria, mainly Salmonella,” said Simone Magnino, the study’s principal author and a researcher for the World Health Organization (WHO). Several other bacterias “produce symptoms of varied degrees of severity,” according to the report. Food illness struck 50 people, including 20 children, during a communal feast in Odisha, India, last year after they ate food from a container that contained a dead snake. Many residents began vomiting shortly after consuming the food, while others complained of severe abdominal discomfort and nausea, according to the New India Express. The locals did not show any signs of venom poisoning, according to the doctor.

A 14-year-old boy killed a snake by chewing it after it bit him in August. After his relatives took him to an occultist instead of a hospital, the youngster perished.