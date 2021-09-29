After a school bus collides with a truck, a student’s hand is severed.

A traffic incident between a school bus and a vehicle in India’s Haryana state resulted in the loss of a student’s hand and the injuries of numerous others on Tuesday.

According to CNN-News18, the bus, which belonged to the Dayanand Anglo Vedic public school in Fatehabad, was returning to school after picking up children from Ratia when it collided with a truck coming from the opposite side of the road near the village of Hamzapur.

When the accident occurred, Aman, a class 12 student, allegedly had his elbow outside one of the school bus windows, causing his hand to be severed as a result of the collision.

The school bus’s glass windows cracked in the incident, injuring three more pupils, while several others suffered minor injuries.

Aman was admitted to the government hospital in Ratia at first, but was later transferred to Hisar.

According to the complaint, the truck driver fled the site following the crash.

Locals arrived on the scene and rescued the injured students. They also notified authorities, who sent an ambulance to the scene.

A similar occurrence occurred last week in Unicoi County, Tennessee, when a school bus carrying eighth-grade children was involved in a traffic accident with a sports utility vehicle, resulting in the death of the car’s elderly occupant and the injuries of several pupils on board the bus.

At roughly 2:40 p.m. on Friday, the Bluebird 2018 school bus was rear-ended by a 2010 Ford Escape while going on State Highway 81 South.

Georgia Arrowood, 91, was one of the SUV’s occupants who died as a result of her injuries in the accident. Before being moved to Johnson City Medical Center, she was sent to Unicoi County Hospital.

The driver of the SUV, Thomas Cox, 70, was also hurt in the accident. Following the collision, he was asked to take alcohol and drug tests, the results of which are still unknown.

Four of the 40 pupils on board the school bus sustained minor injuries, which were treated by emergency medical services. Christopher Hatcher, 46, the bus driver, as well as the teachers on board, were all examined for injuries.

The collision caused considerable damage to the bus.

The event has yet to be charged with anything.