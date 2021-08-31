After a school ban, mom wonders if it’s worth’starting a fight’ over her son’s £68 Kickers shoes.

Despite his new school’s prohibition on the brand, a mother is considering sending her son to school in a pair of £68 Kickers.

The mother said she missed the warning prohibiting shoes with “visible branding” since it was not posted on the school’s main uniform website.

She said she chose Kickers because she “wanted comfy shoes that will last him most of the year,” adding that “businessman” style shoes “don’t last if they’re playing footie at break,” based on previous experience.

According to the MEN, after learning of the new uniform policy from information sent to incoming Year 7 students, the mother said it’s too late to return the £68 shoes and is debating whether to send him in them regardless.

“School has banned Kickers shoes!” she said on the parenting forum Mumsnet’s Am I Being Unreasonable (AIBU) topic. They were purchased for DS [dear son]. Will the AIBU allow him to wear them and fight them if they try to sanction him?”

“DS is entering secondary school next week,” she explained in more detail. They must wear black shoes, according to the school’s uniform standards, which can be found on the school’s website (no trainer like shoes). Fine.

“I purchased him a pair of Kickers because I wanted him to have comfortable shoes that would last him the entire year. I know from previous experience with DS1 and 2 that the ‘businessman’ style shoes don’t last very long while they’re playing break footie! The majority of the DCs at their school wore Kickers, and they did as well once I realized what was going on.

“I was talking to a friend yesterday about how her DC [dear child]goes to the same school and how the school has supposedly banned shoes with visible marking, which Kickers have. This is not on the main school uniform web page, which is where I went to acquire his uniform, but rather on a sub page for new Yr7s, which I had read but only skipped over the uniform section because I figured it was the same as the main one.

“I spent £68 on shoes, which, in my opinion, [in my.Summary ends.”