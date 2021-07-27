After a schedule change, ITV is in hot water with Tipping Point fans.

Tipping Point supporters were outraged today when the popular ITV game show did not air at its scheduled hour.

Ben Shephard’s ITV show, in which four participants compete for a £10,000 cash prize on an arcade-style machine, airs every weekday at 4pm.

However, because ITV was broadcasting horse racing on day one of the 2021 Goodwood Cup, the program was adjusted, and a special ‘Tipping Point: Best Ever Finals’ episode was aired at 4:30pm instead.

Fans of the show flocked to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the new schedule, saying that they were missing their daily quiz fix.

“#tippingpoint Best Ever Finals,” one user commented. I’m not sure I’m interested in that.”

“No tenable and reruns of tipping point, what am I going to do for my daily quiz fix now?” another tweeted. #Tenable #tippingpoint #bored #ITV #Tenable #Tenable #Tenable #Tenable #Tenable #Tenable

“Why are they playing #TippingPoint best ever finals knowing that we all know they all win?” a third questioned the show’s concept.