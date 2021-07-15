After a scary armed robbery, a dead dog was discovered inside the pub.

On Tuesday night, armed men stormed the Queens Arms pub in Liscard Village (July 13).

Thugs with a hammer and a knife threatened a guy and two women, one in her 20s and the other in her 30s, inside the Wallasey pub.

While attempting to gain entry at the back of the tavern, one of the armed robbers put a knife through the letterbox, injuring the man.

The armed men threatened the people inside before stealing cash and booze and fleeing.

Merseyside Police have confirmed that a dog died inside the pub following the frightening incident on Tuesday.

The cause of the dog’s death has yet to be determined.

“We can confirm that a dog was found deceased inside the home, however it was not dead as a result of the robbery,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson stated.

Following the finding of the dog, officers from the RSPCA arrived at the pub.

“We went to the Queens Arms pub yesterday after Merseyside police alerted us about a dog that had regrettably been found dead at the property,” a representative for the animal charity said.

“We took the deceased away to have a post mortem performed to determine the cause of death.

“As the investigation continues, we will assist with the police.”

The armed robber is being investigated, and anyone with information is encouraged to come forward and call police.

In the region, CCTV, forensic, and house-to-house investigations are being conducted in the hopes of identifying the men responsible.

“We would ask to anyone who was in the Liscard Village area at around 11.30pm on Tuesday night and noticed anyone or anything strange to contact us,” Detective Inspector Darren Taylor said.

“They could have crucial information for our investigation.

“I would also want anyone in the area with a cell phone, dash cam, or CCTV footage to contact us as they may be able to help us with our investigations.”

Anyone with information should contact @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK via Twitter.