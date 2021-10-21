After a Salmonella outbreak in 37 states, the FDA warns the public to throw out Mexican whole onions.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning customers and food retailers across the country to throw out a batch of onions suspected of being linked to a large-scale salmonella infection.

While the FDA’s investigation is ongoing, the agency has identified red, white, and yellow onions delivered by Idaho-based ProSource Produce as the source of the epidemic. From July 1 to August 27, the onions in question were purportedly imported from Chihuahua, Mexico.

According to the FDA, ProSource has agreed to recall onions imported between those dates.

The infected onions were subsequently sold to a variety of retailers around the country, including restaurants, grocery stores, and fresh markets, allowing them to reach consumers’ homes and businesses.

To assist curb the spread of sick onions, the FDA is collaborating with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

At least 652 cases of salmonella have been reported in 37 states, with 129 of them requiring hospitalization. At the time of publication, no deaths had been documented as a result of the outbreak.

The true number of cases, according to epidemiological statistics, could be substantially higher, since the CDC stated that determining if a person sick with salmonella is part of an outbreak can take up to four weeks.

Officials warned that any red, white, or yellow onions purchased from ProSource during the time period in issue should be thrown away immediately to keep the public safe.

“If they were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed by ProSource Inc., do not buy or eat any entire fresh red, white, or yellow onions,” the CDC advised.

According to the CDC, many of these onions may still be in U.S. households despite being imported over the summer, so if in question about the date or source of an onion, people should throw it out just to be safe.

“Don’t buy or eat onions if you can’t know where they came from,” the CDC continued.

The CDC also advised washing and disinfecting any surfaces that the contaminated onions may have come into contact with.

While salmonella can be fatal in rare situations, the CDC claims that the majority of people simply get sick.