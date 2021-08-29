After a sad discovery by a doctor, a devastated Merseyside veteran was left without a voice.

A former Navy commander has been diagnosed with throat cancer for the second time, and he is hoping to beat the disease once more.

Steven Hawkshaw, a well-known Southport veteran who helped start the Veteran’s Fund, has had two cancer diagnoses and a stroke in the last seven years.

After suffering a mini-stroke in 2014, the 67-year-old was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2016. He had to undergo three operations in seven weeks after doctors discovered a tumor in his voice box after he was given the all-clear.

After a laryngectomy, the former seaman, who served between 1969 and 1975, has lost his voice.

Steven couldn’t help but observe how few male patients received visitors throughout his rehabilitation.

Steven and his 66-year-old wife, Louise, encounter daily challenges. “I have four children, Cathy, 47, Susie, 45, Nicky, 43, and my son Jamie, 32,” he told The Washington Newsday in a series of texts.

“After watching me recover from a stroke, they were definitely concerned. Then there was the cancer, which they assumed was gone after four years.

“For me and Macmillan, my middle daughter Susie made a sky dive. I wasn’t scared at all. More worried for my wife Louise, who is impaired as well, and although I know the kids would help her, she would struggle but persevere.

“All of our relatives and friends have been supportive of us.”

Louise’s movement is limited due to severe arthritis, thus she spends most of her time in a mobility scooter.

Louise has also spent time in the hospital over their 48-year marriage, having undergone two knee replacements and spine surgery.

“Unfortunately, she suffers from arthritis; she has undergone two knee replacements and surgery on her lower spine, and it is this that causes her pain,” Steven explained.

“She can’t walk or stand for more than a few minutes, so she has to use a mobility scooter. However, we create a good team when we work together.”

Steven wants to make a difference immediately. The veteran is heavily armed.