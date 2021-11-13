After a routine checkup at the age of 18, a 33-year-old woman was handed a life-altering diagnosis.

A lady who was diagnosed with a life-altering disease at the age of 18 has sent a defiant message to others in similar situations.

After becoming concerned about her absence of periods at the age of 18, Melissa Snape, now 33, was diagnosed with Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome, a rare condition in which her reproductive organs are lacking.

Her undeveloped ovaries generate eggs, but because she lacks a uterus, she is unable to carry children on her own, even with IVF.

Melissa, a store manager, confesses she blew it off at the time, but she has had a “mental breakdown” in the following 18 months after seeing her colleagues and acquaintances have children.

Melissa has been able to overcome her overpowering thoughts with the support of her husband, David Snape, 31, and focus on what she and her husband can do to have children of their own.

“I was 18 when I discovered out I have a disorder called MRKH,” Melissa, of West Derby, told The Washington Newsday. I hadn’t begun my periods yet, so I went to the doctor for a checkup and scans, and they informed me that the womb was not present.

“At that age, you don’t think about having children, so I didn’t think about it.” It wasn’t until later that I had to confront it.

“There isn’t much help from the NHS to comprehend the complete disease and what it can lead to after that.” I’ve had to conduct a lot of my own research and battle for the additional information I’ve required. This year has been particularly difficult, especially with Covid.

“We’ve been advised to seek funds for surrogacy or, at the very least, to freeze my eggs.” That was a long time ago since there was a six-month wait list, and then it was postponed again. We started in June of last year, but we weren’t noticed until February of this year.

