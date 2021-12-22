After a rope attached to the boat snaps, two women fall into the sea while parasailing

.

When the rope linked to their parasailing kite snapped, two women enjoying a little of adventure sport while on vacation in India plunged into the water.

Two women are seen being fitted into the safety harness as they prepare to parasail in a video of the event. They flew off the boat without problem at first, and they managed to stay airborne for a few seconds. However, when they got further away from the boat, the rope connecting them to it snapped. As shown in the video, it even shocked the individuals on board.

According to the Indian Express, the two women fell from a height of 100 meters into the sea. Thankfully, both of them were wearing life jackets and were able to stay afloat. They were not injured in any way that would put their lives in jeopardy. According to India Today, a boat immediately arrived and hauled the two out of the sea.

On social media, the video became viral, receiving over 3.7 million views across many platforms. The incident sparked public outrage and exposed the negligence of adventure sports companies in India in terms of following normal safety practices.

A couple experienced a similar situation in November when the rope tying them to a boat snapped. Before they started parasailing, a cousin of the couple who was aboard the boat noted the ropes were frayed, according to The Times of India. He even warned the ride’s organizers that the ropes could snap beneath their weight. However, the operators promised him that the rope’s damaged sections would not be thrown into the air.

According to the Indian Express, recent accidents have forced the Indian government to alter its policy on adventure sports. Uttarakhand, one of India’s adventure hotspots, has outlawed the use of intoxicants when participating in air or water sports.

Despite the fact that the two women were unharmed, situations like this can be fatal. Two teenagers were killed and one was severely injured while parasailing in Greece last year. When the cable tied to the boat snapped, the teenagers were propelled onto a rocky ledge.