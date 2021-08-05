After a rogue cow pierces her skull with its long horns, a 3-month-old baby dies in her mother’s arms.

A renegade cow attacked a 3-month-old newborn girl and her mother on Wednesday, killing her. When the cow charged towards the mother, she was carrying the infant on her back.

The cow grew hostile and went at a woman who was standing by the side of a road in Delta State, Nigeria, while two men were transporting it to a buyer. The cow went unnoticed by the woman since she was looking in the opposite direction.

In the attack, the infant, who was strapped to her mother’s back, was gravely harmed.

The baby’s skull was ruptured by the cow’s long horns, according to local media Tribune Online.

According to investigators, the infant died on the spot before medical help could arrive.

The cow-herding couple bolted from the scene right away. They were later apprehended by police. It was unclear what charges had been brought against them.

“It has been confirmed. “Only one infant died,” Delta State Acting Police Public Relations Officer Bright Edafe told the Daily Post Nigeria. It’s unknown whether the victim’s mother was also hurt. The mother and child’s identity have not been published.

According to locals, this isn’t the first time the animal has attacked someone. The same cow previously harmed an elderly man after straying into a courthouse, which is close to where the new incident occurred. When the cow tried to attack those waiting outside the courthouse, they ran, according to Punching Metro.