After a rocky start and the chaos of a sexual assault scandal, the Chicago Blackhawks have fired their coaches.

After posting the team’s worst start in franchise history, the Chicago Blackhawks fired head coach Jeremy Colliton and assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank, adding to the upheaval in an organization already beset by a sexual assault crisis.

The National Hockey League franchise announced on Saturday that Derek King, the head coach of the Rockford IceHogs, will take over as interim head coach immediately. The other assistant coaches will keep their jobs.

“Our company has had to deal with a number of important adjustments over the last few weeks, and we have had to come to terms with them.” “As we look to move forward, we know we must reclaim our fans’ faith, and we are appreciative for the support of our whole community as we work to accomplish just that,” the Blackhawks leadership said in a statement on Saturday.

“We appreciate everything Jeremy has contributed to the Blackhawks, and we’re excited to work with Derek as our interim head coach as we establish our permanent hockey operations leadership.”

The coaching changes come as the Blackhawks are off to their worst start in franchise history, with a 1-9-2 record and their first win coming in the season’s 10th game. Colliton was fired three years to the day after he was hired to replace former head coach Joel Quenneville.

Saturday’s announcement also comes only weeks after an independent inquiry found that the Blackhawks handled sexual assault charges against former video coach Brad Aldrich in 2010 horribly before winning the Stanley Cup. Kyle Beach, an ex-player, named himself as “John Doe” in the assault complaint last month.

The investigation, led by former federal prosecutor Reid Schar of the law firm Jenner and Block, found that instead of reporting the incident immediately, a group of Blackhawks executives waited three weeks until after the playoffs, violating the team’s own policy on sexual harassment, “so as not to disturb team chemistry.”

The study also revealed that a number of Blackhawks players and staff employees were aware of the claims but chose not to defend Beach. Rather, his teammates were said to mock him with homophobic comments.

