After a robbery at a South African store, five bodies were discovered outside.

After days of rioting and looting in the country caused by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma, five men were reportedly found dead outside a store in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province.

On Wednesday, four bodies were discovered near the Makro store in Pietermaritzburg. According to the website News24, a fifth man’s body was discovered on Thursday.

The males were believed to have been slain in stampedes that erupted in the city this week as crowds destroyed stores, according to a source.

In a message posted on Twitter on Thursday, Doug Jones, CEO of Massmart Wholesale, which owns Makro, stated, “Seeing our stores under threat is distressing for all of us at Makro and Massmart.”

“However, while we are outraged and unhappy at the moment, we are focusing on cleaning up, rebuilding, and reopening all of our locations. We are resolute and determined.”

Makro announced in a tweet that all of its stores would close at 4 p.m. on Thursday to allow staff to safely return home.

After Zuma began serving a 15-month term for contempt of court a week ago, violence erupted in KwaZulu-Natal and extended to Gauteng province, which includes Johannesburg.

#OneRainbow #OneNation pic.twitter.com/v5cFCQSqm4 Message from Doug Jones, Senior Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Massmart Wholesale

15 July 2021 — Makro South Africa (@Makro SA)

He was found guilty of refusing to testify before a state-backed investigation into claims of corruption during his time in power, despite a court order.

According to the Associated Press, at least 72 people have died as a result of the turmoil, and more than 1,200 people have been arrested.

Many of the deaths in the two provinces, according to authorities, occurred in chaotic stampedes as thousands of people stole food, electric appliances, liquor, and clothing from stores in poorer areas, with police and military firing stun grenades and rubber bullets in an attempt to put an end to the unrest.

Police said they are also looking into deaths caused by explosives while attempting to break into ATM machines, as well as shootings.

The South African army has started deploying 25,000 troops, one of the country’s largest force deployments since the end of white minority rule in 1994. This is a condensed version of the information.