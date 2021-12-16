After a robber cleans out his bank account, a 65-year-old man is ‘taken for a fool.’

“I feel like I’ve been taken for a fool,” a vulnerable man who had his life savings stolen by a neighbor stated.

After heartless burglar Liam Haydock “stripped clean” the 65-year-old victim’s bank account, he was left with just £1.83.

During the pandemic, Haydock, 32, befriended the man and volunteered to assist him with his shopping.

Instead, he went on “shopping sprees,” purchasing Rolex watches, jewelry, and cell phones to sell to support his £100-a-day cocaine and heroin habit.

In the six months from April to October this year, Haydock wiped out the man’s entire pension and life savings of £40,000.

However, because he provided Haydock his debit card, Halifax Bank will not reimburse him any of the money.

The unnamed victim has mobility concerns as well as problems with his “thinking process” and “forgetfulness,” according to The Washington Newsday.

“The bank has indicated they would not refund the money back because I gave him my card,” he said in a sorrowful statement.

“I feel like I’ve been played for a fool.” I’ve been duped. I’m not sure who I can trust any longer. This irritates me.” The victim claimed that he had worked hard his entire life but was now unsure why he had bothered.

“What do I have to show for those years?” he said. I should be able to relax and enjoy myself. “How am I going to do it now?” “It’s tough to convey just how sorry I feel,” the victim continued. The man lived alone in a block of apartments near Haydock’s address in Arden, Widnes, and his only companion was a young man who also lived close but then moved away, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Prosecutor Peter Hussey said the victim’s friend hadn’t seen him in a long time until a visit in October, when he observed he was “frailer” and disturbed.

Before the buddy heard Haydock shout through the letterbox, “Do you want me to go down to the shops for you?” the victim claimed he felt someone was stealing his money.

According to Mr Hussey, the victim said that Haydock offered to buy milk and cigarettes for him using his debit card.

He stated that he could tell Haydock wasn’t doing well. “The summary has come to an end.”