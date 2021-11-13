After a risky driver ran a red light, a young girl faced years of health difficulties.

Deborah McGovern was sentenced to prison earlier this week for causing an accident at a Maghull intersection that left a seven-year-old girl in a coma.

She was on the phone when she drove her Land Rover past a red light at 58 mph in a 40 mph zone, colliding with the side of the automobile the girl and her mother were traveling in.

The then-seven-year-old has began her recovery since the accident last October, but testimony presented at Liverpool Crown Court revealed the accident’s devastating impact on her family’s lives.

In a statement to the court, her mother stated that in the aftermath of the tragedy, she “felt like time was standing still” as she waited for an ambulance to take her daughter to the hospital.

Her family then waited for days as physicians tried to determine the degree of a “severe traumatic brain damage” as well as a number of other less critical injuries.

She was placed in an induced coma following a seizure to ensure her condition did not worsen, which lasted three days before her condition stabilized.

While the tiny girl has made a “amazing recovery,” leaving the hospital in a matter of weeks, she has been left with long-term ailments that will require years of surveillance and treatment, according to physicians.

She was able to return to school, but her mother said that she still had trouble concentrating and was easily weary.

She had previously been an above-average academic performance, but due to the impact of her injuries, she struggled with a number of things in which she had previously excelled.

Her mother added that she no longer enjoyed a lot of former interests due to lower limb pain and coordination issues, which made some exercises and movement difficult.

She has recently complained of hazy vision, which she attributes to the severity of her injuries.