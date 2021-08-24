After a reviewer slammed the restaurant’s administration as “Ryanair-style,” the owner responded.

The owner responded when a critic lambasted the restaurant’s management as “Ryanair-style.”

A Merseyside restaurant owner replied after a customer posted a nasty review online.

When Gary Usher, owner of Wreckfish in Liverpool, Pinion in Prescot, Burnt Truffle in Heswall, and other restaurants, read a review for Sticky Walnut in Chester, he didn’t hold back.

The proprietor allegedly responded against an unhappy customer who lambasted the restaurant’s “Ryanair-style administration” in a TripAdvisor review, according to North Wales Live.

After dropping her baby, a lady scares her mother-in-law by telling her a “huge lie.”

The dissatisfied diner claims that the staff “doesn’t give a damn about customer experience.”

While he loved his supper during his visit, ‘Rob V’s’ review was headlined “Excellent cuisine let down by Ryanair-style management,” and went on to explain that while he enjoyed his dinner, he believes the service he experienced fell short.

He added, “The good news is that the cuisine here is pretty tasty and deserves a high grade.”

“The bad news is that the restaurant’s management does not appear to care about customer pleasure. On July 9, I had dinner here and had a complaint that the manager handled so badly that I wrote to the owner.

“Can you picture a great dining establishment that has lost its ability to sympathize with clients and rejects their complaints? That’s a real pity.”

Gary rushed in to defend his company, The Sticky Walnut, which has a 4.5/5 TripAdvisor rating.

He admonished Rob for claiming to be friends with the restaurant owner, informing him that not only were they not friends, but he had no idea who he was.

He said, “For God’s sake, Robert.” Since I’m supposed to be leaving TwitAdvisor soon, let’s not waste any time. After all, you’ve been a Twitadvisor member for 11 years and have yet to write your first review.

“On a Friday evening, Rob, you leased a table and agreed to a time limit of 1 hour 45 minutes. This is a common practice that guests and restaurants all across the world agree to, especially during busy months.

“After your dessert course, the manager, who you said ‘doesn’t give a damn,’ gently reminded you that we’d need your table back soon.

“You proceeded to disregard the manager.”

“We’ve reached the conclusion of the summary.”