After a review, millions of women’s state pensions may be enhanced.

The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman is looking into how the government informed women born in the 1950s that their state pension age will be increased from 60 to 66 years old.

Many of these ladies claim they were not informed of this, or were not informed in time to make other plans, according to Mirror Online.

Some were obliged to continue at work or sank into poverty, losing all of their money.

Women Against State Pension Inequality, or WASPI, is spearheading a campaign to address the issue. The number of women affected is estimated to be over 3.8 million.

According to a leaked ombudsman report from 2004, the DWP did not move soon enough.

It discovered at the time that its drive to reach out to more elderly women wasn’t working as well as it could.

After that, the government department waited until 2007 to send these ladies letters informing them of the adjustments to their pensions.

WASPI stated that it “does not condone the distribution of this confidential material and regrets the fact that it has occurred.”

Unfortunately, there is some hope, but no certainty, that elderly women will receive any additional state pension.

The question is whether the ombudsman’s conclusions indicate that the problem will be reviewed.

“I wouldn’t want to offer these people any false hope – they have suffered enough,” Rebecca O’Connor, head of pensions and savings at Interactive Investor, said.

“What isn’t obvious is whether this has any impact on their outcome.”

A request for comment has been sent to the Ombudsman.

Women used to be able to receive their state pension five years sooner than males, at the age of 60, but that is no longer the case.

In 1995, the government raised the pension age to 65, the same age as men.

However, it allowed women a 15-year reprieve before gradually raising the age starting in 2010.

In 2011, the government sped up the process – and dropped a bombshell on women born in 1953-4, who suddenly learnt they would have to wait longer than expected to retire.

