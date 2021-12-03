After a restaurant fire, the cast of Coronation Street is concerned for Stu’s safety.

While watching tonight’s episode of Coronation Street, many were concerned about Stu’s future.

Stu was trapped in the Speed Dahl restaurant fire that Zeedan had ignited.

After his van with his dirty money was taken, Zeedan set fire to his restaurant in the hopes of being able to claim insurance.

Fans of Coronation Street are furious when Curtis Delamere’s truth is revealed.

When Hashim learned of the crime, he informed Zeedan that he wanted his money and would go to any length to obtain it, even if it meant burning down his own business.

Zeedan tried to reject since he thought the notion was ridiculous, but when Hashim threatened him by threatening to burn down his nan’s house instead, Zeedan changed his mind.

He lit the stove’s gas and left the door open so Hashim’s brothers could go inside and light it.

The structure caught fire, and Zeedan had no idea that Stu was still inside.

When Zeedan realized what had happened, he dashed back inside the blazing building to save Stu, but he was already unconscious. As he dragged him outside, Zeedan dropped on the ground.

Bystanders thought Zeedan was a hero, as others started blaming Stu for lighting the fire while he was being taken away in an ambulance.

Fans expressed their concern for Stu’s safety on Twitter, asking if he would live or if he would be blamed for the fire.

Michelle stated, ” “I’m going to revolt if they blame Stu for the fire! #Corrie he’s been through a lot.” Ryan stated, ” “I hope Stu isn’t held responsible for the fire. #Corrie.” “Stu had better survive the fire #Corrie,” Ox added. Connor explained: “This fire isn’t going to help Stu’s cough, and he was doing so well before. #corrie”