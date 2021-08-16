After a “regrettable” decision, Liverpool has taken another step away from the European Super League.

The Reds have been reintegrated into the European Club Association, along with the eight other clubs who resigned from the ESL after it was announced in April.

The clubs had resigned from the ECA after becoming founding members of the doomed breakaway league alongside Real Madrid, Juventus, and Barcelona.

Liverpool, along with AC Milan, Arsenal, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur, have successfully had their resignations rescinded and will instead keep their ECA ordinary membership.

“In reaching its decision, and following an exhaustive process of re-engagement by the clubs and re-assessment by ECA over recent months, the ECA Executive Board took into account the clubs’ acknowledgement that the so-called European Super League project was not in the best interests of the wider football community, as well as their publicly communicated decisions to abandon said ESL Pr,” the ECA said in a statement.

“The ECA Board also welcomed the clubs’ stated readiness to actively participate in ECA’s common objective to grow European club football – in the open and transparent interests of all, not just a select few,” said the statement.

“This decision by the ECA Board brings an end to a regrettable and tumultuous period in European football and coincides with the ECA’s unwavering commitment to strengthening European unity.”

Liverpool have already begun what they believe to be a lengthy legal process in order to get out of their ESL contract, which club officials admit is a “difficult scenario” due to the unique nature of circumstances.

The Premier League punished Liverpool £3.6 million for their involvement in the ESL, while UEFA levied a sanction that could cost up to £7 million, but the latter is currently being reviewed by the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus have pushed ahead with the European Super League, with Real president Florentino Perez insisting that none of the other nine clubs are allowed to depart.