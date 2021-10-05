After a recording of her lecture class on COVID leaks, a teacher was placed on administrative leave.

After a student-made recording of her having a contentious debate with pupils about COVID-19 vaccines and wearing masks was posted on a local show, a high school teacher in Puyallup, Washington, was placed on paid administrative leave last week.

On September 27, the teacher can be heard advising students, “If you don’t receive the vaccine and you become sick, you can produce a variety that will absolutely kill everyone on the globe.”

The audio from the video was later broadcast on KTTH’s The Jason Rantz Show radio program and uploaded to the show’s YouTube account.

A 10-year-old Puyallup High School student recorded the biology teacher, who later addressed the incident on conservative radio personality Rantz’s show. The student, who only went by the name Tanner, said the teacher began by chastising some classmates for not properly wearing their face masks.

During the discussion, the teacher became increasingly stern, saying that “one of her friend’s friend died from COVID and ‘if he received the vaccine, he would have lived,’” Tanner told Rantz. The boy told Rantz that he then told the teacher, “That’s not true,” and began recording.

The teacher can be heard stating on the video, which only records the floor and not the teacher’s face, “You see, you have an option not to get immunizations, but you are not permitted to come to public school.” “Pay attention. If you wish to attend a public school…”

“My body, my choice,” a student interjected.

“Yeah? The teacher replied, “Don’t come here.”

Another student stated that while she is vaccinated, she believes it is unethical to force others to vaccine against their will. The teacher didn’t agree with the viewpoint.

“Are you curious as to why it isn’t your choice? Because you have the potential to produce a variation that will kill millions of people…. The teacher answered, “It’s extremely likely.” “Do you realize how many distinct variations a person who hasn’t been vaccinated might have? Then it’s passed again and again, with the potential to sicken tens of thousands of people. It’s incredibly self-centered. This is a condensed version of the information.