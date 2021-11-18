After a record-breaking year, Liverpool reinforces its title as the “Hollywood of the North.”

According to a Liverpool Film Office ‘end of year review’ council report, film and television projects broke the financial trend of the epidemic and were able to generate £18.7 million in inward investment in the city region’s economy.

1100 film days were produced from 250 various film and television productions in the region, resulting in inward investment.

The 18.7 million in local investment represents an 87 percent increase over the £10 million invested in the local economy in 2020.

In addition, the number of film days scheduled across the region has increased by 22%.

Some of the year’s major highlights included The Batman and Doctor Who, with TV dramas like Jimmy McGovern’s Time and Help proving to be triumphs with a more local focus.

Kevin Bell, operations and relations manager of Liverpool Film Office, told Liverpool City Council’s Culture and Visitor Economy select committee that he was “proud” of the economic impact of Liverpool’s film program.

“We’re the second most filmed city in the UK, after London,” he remarked. We had 16 high-end dramas and feature films made in the region at the start of this year, and investment has steadily increased over the last ten years.

“Inward investment is something we are proud of.” In recent years, we’ve seen an increase in high-value productions, which has resulted in more jobs and inward investment.

“As a result, even if the volume of production has decreased as a result of the pandemic, the economy’s value has increased.”

The performance of the Liverpool City Region Production Fund, which is overseen by the Liverpool Film Office, which is part of Liverpool City Council, was one reason for the sustained success despite the epidemic.

The Combined Authority supports the Production Fund, which has received £2 million to date for six projects, four of which have been funded. “The summary has come to an end.”