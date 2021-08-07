After a rat infestation, diggers clear Baltic Triangle park, causing disappointment.

Following a rat infestation, diggers entirely removed a beloved green spot in the Baltic Triangle, leaving residents upset.

The communal areas within the Baltic Green Urban Park have been eliminated in current videos and photos.

The area, which was constructed last year as part of a project directed by Tristan Brady-Jacobs and saw pallets used to make chairs as well as other works in the park, has been totally emptied out as of yesterday.

Since the end of lockdown, the area has seen increasing use, according to Liverpool Council, which owns the property but allowed the seats to be built under a land agreement.

The increased number of people dining and drinking in the park, according to pest control officers, has attracted rats to the region.

The council said it was forced to intervene after pest control discovered that the rats were able to nest on the pallets, posing a health danger to people.

Mr Brady-Jacobs said he and others working in the project had always understood the pallets to be temporary, and while he acknowledged the rat problem had proven difficult to resolve, he was “devastated” by how quickly the area had been cleaned.

Many people writing on social media expressed similar sentiments, with several people claiming that the place had become a valuable component of the community since its inception.

“I saw residents put a lot of hard effort into setting this up during our family lockdown walks last year – I’m extremely sorry to hear it’s been destroyed,” Tanya Horne wrote on Twitter.

“It’s a great shame to see it all pulled down within a few hours,” Gemma Sparkes added, “having watched the months and months of hard work to build this, along with the artists making it look amazing.”

Readers of Washington Newsday have expressed their dissatisfaction with the area being cleared and are advocating for a more permanent social place.

“Hello @lpoolcouncil, could you inform me who sanctioned the destruction of a communal green space in Baltic Triangle today?” Ben Faulkner tweeted. Residents’ hard work has been ripped up and thrown.” “The summary comes to an end.”