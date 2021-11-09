After a rare ailment rendered him unable to walk or speak, a tragic schoolboy died.

The parents of a terrible child have spoken up about their son’s unique genetic illness, which left him unable to move, talk, or breathe on his own.

Francis Eaton, nine years old, died after a three-year fight with adrenoleukodystrophy, a hereditary disorder that affects the membranes that surround nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

According to Lancs Live, he was originally diagnosed in 2019 after becoming ill at school with a fever.

After a spectacular armed police stop, a knife suspect was named.

Doctors at Blackpool Victoria Hospital initially suspected sepsis or meningitis, according to Frankie’s mother, Demi Macfie, 30, who is originally from Liverpool but now lives in Blackpool.

He was referred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital for a CT scan, which revealed the extent of the condition’s damage on his brain, leading to Frankie’s loss of hearing and vision.

Men and women are affected differently by adrenalleukodystrophy, which can cause visual and hearing loss, trouble swallowing, muscle weakness, and seizures, among other symptoms.

Demi, a mother of two, wants to increase awareness of the condition and when it may be checked for “A mutation in the ‘X’ chromosome causes a recessive condition known as adrenoleukodystrophy. I’m a carrier of the disease and have the defective gene in my family.

“Because a female has two ‘X’ chromosomes, she has an additional ‘X’ to deal with the mutation.

“Boys are affected differently because they only have one ‘X’ chromosome.

“I’m going to have Lilly tested for it, but it’ll more affect her as she gets older in terms of being a carrier and having children.

“Doctors gave Frankie just two years to live once he was diagnosed, and his condition deteriorated day by day. He couldn’t walk, he couldn’t communicate, and all he could do was breathe for himself at the end of the day.

“According to what I’ve read, adrenoleukodystrophy can now be detected during a newborn’s ‘heel prick’ test in the United States.

“I believe Frankie would still be with us if he had been evaluated as a baby.”

“Newborn blood spot screening involves obtaining a blood sample to see if your baby has one of nine rare but serious health problems,” according to the NHS website. The situation has been screened. “The summary has come to an end.”