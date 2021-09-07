After a ransomware attack, Howard University has canceled classes, and the campus Wi-Fi will be unavailable.

After being targeted by a ransomware attack ahead of the Labor Day weekend, Howard University was forced to cancel classes on Tuesday.

The HBCU in Washington, D.C., said in a statement that it has been working with the FBI to handle the situation and restore operations following the cyberattack, but that “remediation, after an incident of this nature, is a lengthy haul â€“ not an overnight solution.”

On Tuesday, the physical campus will be open only to critical staff, and the campus Wi-Fi will be unavailable until the school finds “the best and safest approach to restore it.” The school did not say when the network would be restored or whether more closures would be necessary this week.

At 2 p.m., the next update on Wednesday’s campus operations is expected.

The network was purposely brought down on Monday, according to Howard’s information technology staff, “in compliance with our cyber response protocol, and to mitigate any criminal behavior.”

The institution stated it is in contact with the FBI and the D.C. municipal government to assure the security of all personal, research, and clinical data. At this time, further security measures are being added to further protect the data.

In a statement, Howard said, “We are presently collaborating with leading external forensic specialists and law enforcement to fully investigate the incident and its implications.”

“To date, there has been no evidence of personal information being obtained or exfiltrated; however, our investigation is still ongoing, and we are working to understand the facts around what transpired and what information was accessed,” the statement stated.

It’s unknown whether the incident had an impact on Howard University Hospital.

Last week, the FBI and the Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued a warning to businesses about cyberattacks over the Labor Day weekend, noting that major breaches have occurred in recent holiday weekends, including the attacks on Colonial Pipeline and food processor JBS USA.

Between January and July of this year, the FBI received more than 2,000 ransomware complaints, a 62 percent increase over the same period in 2020.

Ransomware assaults resulted in losses of more than $16.8 million in 2021.

“Cyber thieves are increasingly targeting large, profitable businesses and service providers. This is a condensed version of the information.