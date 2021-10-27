After a raid on a Liverpool home, a ‘loan shark’ was detained.

In an early morning raid in Liverpool yesterday, a suspected loan shark was apprehended.

On Tuesday, October 26, police detained the man after searching a property in Fazakerley.

The England Illegal Money Lending Division (IMLT), in collaboration with Liverpool City Council’s Trading Standards team and Merseyside Police, detained the 35-year-old man.

He was arrested on suspicion of illicit money lending and money laundering.

During a search of the property, officers also seized documents and technological devices.

The suspect is still being questioned by police.

The Head of the Illegal Money Lending Team, Tony Quigley, said: “Loan sharks are criminals who prey on the poor and often threaten and use violence to enforce payments.

“This type of behavior will not be tolerated, and we are committed to working with our partners to eliminate loan sharks from communities.

“I strongly encourage anyone who suspects they are a victim to contact our national helpline or seek assistance via live chat on our website.”

Residents are urged to be aware of loan shark warning signals and to report them if they are approached by one.

A loan shark may provide little or no paperwork, conceal the interest rate, demand collateral, or refuse to let you pay off your debt.

The IMLT and Liverpool-based Perception Theatre recently released an interactive film alerting young people about the online hazards of loan sharks.

Anyone with concerns about loan sharks can call the Stop Loan Sharks 24 Hour Helpline on 0300 555 2222 or go to www.stoploansharks.co.uk for assistance.

Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., live chat is available on the internet.