After a quick calculation, a Martin Lewis fan saves £2,000!

Martin Lewis, the Money Saving Expert, is well-known for his financial advice.

Martin is a specialist when it comes to saving consumers a few – or many – pounds on anything from bills to shopping, legislation and loopholes.

One satisfied customer claims she saved £2,000 by following one of Mr Lewis’ easy advice.

Christine, who wishes to remain anonymous, discovered she was eligible for housing benefit and carer’s allowance through Money Saving Expert.

Christine utilized a free online benefit calculator to determine if she was eligible for additional funds, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Turn2us, Policy in Practice, and entitledto have some of the most popular online calculators.

You’ll need to enter information about yourself and your circumstances in order to utilize a benefit calculator.

For instance, your earnings, any savings you have, and who you live with, as well as any benefits you currently receive.

To receive a right figure, you’ll need to respond as accurately as possible.

After you’ve determined whether you’re eligible to file a claim, you’ll need to apply for the benefits in person.

Christine wrote to MoneySavingExpert and said: “We used it to discover if we were qualified for housing assistance. We were, it said, plus a caregiver’s allowance.

“We applied and will receive £40 per week [£2,080 per year] with a September start date. We’re completely ecstatic.

“I can only encourage people to try; you’ll never know unless you give it a go.” Thank you, Martin, and the rest of the team.” Turn2Us, a debt charity, believes that seven million households are missing out on benefits they are entitled to.

Martin has also advised 500,000 individuals to examine if they are now eligible for Universal Credit following two significant adjustments.

The first adjustment is to the taper rate, which is the amount by which your Universal Credit is lowered for every pound you earn via work.

This has been reduced from 63p to 55p, allowing working people to keep more of their earnings.

The work allowance, which determines how much particular claimants can earn before the taper begins, is the final modification.

This has been increased by £500 per year and normally applies to persons who have children or who have restricted resources. “The summary has come to an end.”