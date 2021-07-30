After a question on today’s broadcast, Eamonn Holmes of This Morning stuns viewers.

Fans of This Morning were in fits of laughter after Eamonn Holmes’ question on today’s show.

The Northern Irish personality is co-hosting the show with his wife Ruth Langsford while Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield take a break for the summer.

On the most recent episode of the ITV show, they hosted a woman whose Winston’s Wheels organization is saving hundreds of crippled pets.

The fund was established in memory of Rachel Wetnner’s Staffordshire bull terrier Winston, who was diagnosed with an incurable tumor on his spine that limited his movement.

Winston had lost use of his rear legs in a short period of time until another dog owner reached out to lend him his walking wheels, which allowed the dog move around and dramatically improved his last few years of life.

Winston’s Wheels, a harness that supports the dog’s back legs, is being used by pet owners all over the country to help their canines.

Dr. Scott made an appearance on the broadcast to praise the charity’s efforts.

“Finding a business that will truly support owners through this difficult process and lend the wheels to get the dogs moving again is just wonderful,” he said.

Fans of the show flocked to Twitter to agree with the Doctor in praising the charity’s efforts – however the episode finished on a lighter note when Eamonn Holmes asked an incredulous question.

“Let me ask you then, poo,” the 61-year-old concluded. So, what happens next? “Are you going to lift this flap?”

Elaine, a dog owner who uses the service for her dog Ziggy, confirmed that it isn’t a problem.

“There is enough room for him to go,” she added. He is totally capable of going.”

The question sent fans of the show into fits of laughter on Twitter.

“Eamonn asking the actual questions god love him #whataboutpoo,” one Twitter user said.

“Only Eamonn would say anything like that #ThisMorning,” another added.

“As if Eamonn asked about poo,” said a third.