After a quarrel over shopping carts, the mother was barred from entering Asda.

After a violent argument with a security guard over shopping carts, a mother was barred from entering Asda.

Natalie Taylor, 38, was shopping at her local Asda when she was informed that they had run out of bags and that the only option was to buy freezer bags at £1.79 apiece.

The purchase would have added £10.74 to Natalie’s shopping bill, but she devised a workaround and repackaged her purchases in her two baskets before exiting the store.

“I would have required six bags and I wasn’t paying that, so I thought I’d take the two baskets and bring them back,” Natalie, who lives in Hull, told Hull Live.

“This is one of Hull’s poorest areas, and I’m not paying £1.79 for a bag.”

Natalie said she loaded the baskets into the boot of her car and planned to return “two minutes later” with them empty because she lives around the corner from the supermarket.

She claimed, however, that a security guard confronted her in the parking lot.

Natalie, who says she’s been shopping there for 20 years and goes four or five times a week, said: “I heard this security man saying ‘you can’t take them baskets’ and I said I only lived around the street.”

“He was disrespectful, and I was harsh, and it got out of hand. Although I was swearing, I am a Hessle Roader.

“When he reached for the baskets, I tapped him on the hand and yelled, ‘Don’t touch my stuff,’ because I’d paid for the groceries and they were my possessions.

“When he started talking about his manager, I told him to go get him instead of sending his lapdog.”

“Do you know what, don’t bother coming back, you’re prohibited, you can shop over there,” he replied, pointing to Lidl.

“I told him, ‘don’t tell me where to go shopping,’” Natalie explained.

“I’m not a thief; I’ve never taken anything in my life,” she continued. What do I intend to do with the shopping baskets?

“I have OCD, so there isn’t anything that doesn’t belong in my house.”

