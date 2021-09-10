After a Quack performs an abortion, a pregnant woman dies within minutes of massive bleeding.

An eight-week pregnant woman died of excessive hemorrhage after a quack performed an abortion on her on Wednesday in India.

The incident occurred in Karnataka, a state in southern India. After learning of the 27-year-old woman’s death, the police initiated an investigation to find the quack, who was on the run. Health inspectors shut down an acupuncture center run by a charlatan named Murugesan in Hosur.

R Gorima, a villager, sought an abortion at a nearby clinic earlier this week. Following discussions, the clinic’s “doctor” agreed to conduct the abortion. The woman was given a medication on Wednesday, after which she experienced heavy bleeding and lost consciousness, according to The New Indian Express.

“At the acupuncture center, Murugesan prescribed some drugs for Korima,” a police officer told The Times of India, adding that she died within minutes after taking the medications.

The woman was brought to the local Thorapalli Primary Health Centre by her family.

Doctors at the clinic, however, were unable to halt the bleeding and proclaimed her dead.

Dr. Boopathi, chief doctor of Hosur government hospital, told The Times of India that Murugesan “had supplied allopathic drugs to his patients.”

A team of health regulators and drug inspectors arrived at the acupuncture clinic early Thursday, but were unable to locate the quack. Investigators determined that the individual was not a doctor but a quack after reviewing his documents.

“We performed a thorough examination into the doctor’s credentials and discovered that he was a quack. Murugesan (59), a resident of Tiruppur district, was identified as the man who had established the clinic here a few years ago. He is also an acupuncturist, yet we discovered many allopathic drugs in his clinic. Drug inspector Rajiv Gandhi claimed, “We have sealed the clinic and recovered all the drugs for proof.”

“The quack lacked any credentials. The cause of the woman’s death has yet to be determined. We discovered a syringe used to administer an unknown drug from the victim’s family’s testimonies, and we also found a syringe used to administer an unknown substance,” Paramasivan, Joint Director of Health Services, told The New Indian Express.

People should resort to government facilities for such treatments, according to Paramasivan, because abortion is lawful in India up until 20 weeks after conception.