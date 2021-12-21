After a ‘purse dipping’ incident in a shopping center, a CCTV appeal was issued.

At around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10, Cheshire Police officers were dispatched to Cockhedge Shopping Centre in Warrington, following reports of ‘purse dipping.’

Someone stealing stuff from someone else’s bag is known as purse dipping.

Following the incident, police are advising the public to be careful and have released CCTV photographs of a woman they want to speak to as part of their investigation.

“This investigation is ongoing, and as part of our enquiries, we’re interested to speak to the woman in the CCTV image as we feel she may have key information that may help us in our inquiry,” said Police Constable Graham Davies of Warrington Local Policing Unit.

“Please call the team here at Warrington on 101 if you think you recognize the woman or have any information about the incident.”

“I’d also like to personally urge to the woman in the CCTV photograph to contact us so that we can move forward with our inquiry.”

Anyone who recognizes the woman or has any information that could help the inquiry is asked to phone Cheshire Police on 101 and quote the reference number IML 1129258 or fill out the form at https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about.

