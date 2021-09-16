After a puppy was killed on their porch, the family says they will not stop until justice is served.

After their canine was mauled “like a ragdoll” outside their home, a distraught dog owner said his family’s life has “certainly altered.”

On July 27, about 9.45 p.m., father Phil Webster of St Helens began leaving his home to walk his two Jack Russell terriers, Bertie and Freddie.

However, while Phil was closing his front door, he heard “a ruckus” behind him and saw two large dogs, which he described as being similar to a Bullmastiff, “come out of nowhere.”

When one of the dogs on Phil’s property suddenly “made a beeline” for eight-month-old short-haired Freddie and “pinned him” against the gates, Phil said he was “struck.”

Phil attempted to separate Freddie from the other dog, while 18-month-old Bertie sought refuge beneath his car.

The dog’s owner called the cops and drove to the clinic with a neighbor, but Freddie died in the car after many puncture wounds.

After more than two months, Phil, 44, told The Washington Newsday that Freddie’s death “still hasn’t hit home” for him, his wife Melloney, and their 11-year-old son Harvey.

“It doesn’t get much better, does it?” he remarked. We’re just scraping by.

“My second dog is having a hard time adjusting. He appears to have taken a step backwards now, and he is clearly aware that something has happened. He has unquestionably altered as a result of it.

“I don’t think it’s really sunk in yet. It’s true that it’s just a dog, but it’s like having a child.”

Phil stated Freddie was cremated by the family and that he wouldn’t wish the family’s final farewell “on anyone.”

“We still talk about it a lot, and I still blame myself,” he said.

We’ve definitely changed as a result of that. It has definitely made me scared about going out with my second dog late at night.

“We had him cremated, and his remains are enshrined in a dog statue. In that way, I thought it was a good homage, and he’s still with us.

“I’m not going to stop until I get some sort of retribution,” she says. All you have to do now is keep going and fighting.”

