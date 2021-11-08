After a prosecutor claims he was wrongfully convicted, a man seeks exoneration in a triple murder case.

According to the Associated Press, a Kansas City, Missouri, man who has been in jail since 1979 is seeking exoneration for a triple murder for which many people, including a prosecutor, believe he was unfairly convicted.

After months of delays due to legal procedures and canceled hearings, Kevin Strickland’s attorneys will plead his case in an evidentiary hearing on Monday.

After being convicted of the fatal shootings of Larry Ingram, 21, John Walker, 20, and Sherrie Black, 22, in Kansas City on April 25, 1978, Strickland, now 62, has spent the majority of his life in prison. According to the Associated Press, he has always maintained his innocence, claiming that he was watching television at home at the time of the killings when he was 18 years old.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who is running for Senate, feels Strickland is responsible for the killings. According to the Associated Press, most of the delays in Strickland’s exoneration bid were caused by motions submitted by his office.

Strickland’s first trial ended in a hung jury as the single Black juror, a woman, refused to vote for acquittal. In 1979, an all-white jury found him guilty of one count of capital murder and two charges of second-degree murder after his second trial.

Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker of Jackson County declared in May that she and other legal and political officials feel Strickland was unfairly convicted. She claimed that evidence used to convict him has subsequently been retracted or disproven.

According to The Kansas City Star, two other individuals convicted in the killings later claimed that Strickland was not present at the crime site. The single eyewitness to the killings recanted her claim that Strickland was the gunman before she died.

Strickland, who has a history of back difficulties, was wheeled into a room near where the hearing was set to begin Monday morning. “I’m scared,” he answered when asked how he felt. L.R. Strickland, his brother, admitted to being nervous before the hearing.

“We’ve been put on the back burner for a long time.” There seems to be a lot of red tape involved, and we never had a simple conclusion of what appeared to be factually relevant to who my brother is. This is a condensed version of the information.