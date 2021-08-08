After a promising pre-season, Rafa Benitez has a message for Lewis Dobbin and the Everton youngsters.

Everton were defeated 4-0 by Manchester United on Saturday, but manager Rafa Benitez saw one bright spot in the performance.

Due to the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, and Moise Kean, the Toffees began the day with Demarai Gray in an unusual striker role.

New contracts have been signed. Gray and Andros Townsend both had good chances to score for the Blues, but Benitez praised his young second-half substitutes.

At halftime, Anthony Gordon replaced James Rodriguez, while Nathan Broadhead and Lewis Dobbin also saw action at Old Trafford.

Benitez accepts substitutes in exchange for commitment and drive.

Dobbin, in particular, has piqued Everton supporters’ interest throughout pre-season, having scored three hat-tricks for the U23s.

The 18-year-old has been rewarded with a spot in the first team group this summer after putting up outstanding performances despite a shortage of senior attackers.

“It was an opportunity for the young players to show what they can do,” Benitez remarked after the United game on Everton TV.

“Obviously, it’s not a game on which you can pass judgment or criticize the players, because the squad did not perform as expected against a strong opponent.

“At the very least, [Dobbin] and the other young lads attempted. That makes me happy.”

Dobbin has been afforded a great opportunity during pre-season, with fellow striker Ellis Simms out injured and some of the more senior forwards unavailable, and he appears to be set on seizing it.

It remains to be seen whether Everton’s number 61 will remain in the first team squad when Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison return, or whether he will just continue to shine for David Unsworth’s U23s.

Dobbin has at least put himself on Benitez’ radar ahead of the new season, having taken his chance to impress the manager, and will be hoping to face top-flight opposition again in the near future.