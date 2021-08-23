After a pre-trial release violation, a man charged in a Capitol riot claims he is not dangerous.

According to the Associated Press, a man charged with engaging in the January 6 Capitol riot is contending that his parole breach, in which he violated the terms of his pretrial release, was not hazardous and is requesting to remain out of jail.

Douglas Jensen, 41, of Iowa, spent six months in prison and told a judge that following QAnon conspiracy theories gave him a “wake-up call” when he was released in July. Judge Timothy Kelly of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia cautioned Jensen that if he used the internet, he may be sent back to prison. According to a court filing by acting U.S. Attorney Channing Phillips, Jensen was allegedly spotted watching videos on falsehoods about the 2020 election and COVID-19 in his garage in Des Moines, Iowa, on August 13 by a pretrial services officer.

Jensen’s lawyer Christopher Davis said in a court document, asking for a second chance for his client, saying, “While his violation was a significant misplacement of this court’s confidence, it was not an action that in any way endangers the community.”

“Mr. Jensen requests that this court accept his apologies and that he be allowed to stay in home imprisonment with a sanction if this court considers it appropriate,” Davis added.

Jensen admits to violating the terms of his release by visiting a video-sharing website that contained false material, according to Davis.

“Mr. Jensen was aware that this was not permitted and is willing to accept the consequences of his actions,” Davis wrote, while telling Kelly that Jensen had met all of the other conditions of his release.

Jensen told the judge when he was freed from prison that he had been fooled by QAnon conspiracy theories and that he had “bought into a bag of lies.”

Phillips requested Jensen’s return to jail in a court petition after he was spotted watching videos in August.

Jensen’s quick violation, Phillips argued, shows what the government and the judge had believed all along: “that Jensen’s apparent disavowal of QAnon was really a performance.”

Jensen is charged with civil disorder, as well as assaulting, resisting, or impeding a police officer. Jensen was spotted sporting a T-shirt with the on it in footage from the insurgency. This is a condensed version of the information.