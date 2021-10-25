After a ‘positive covid test,’ the Post Office was forced to close.

A coronavirus positive test forced the closure of a post office in south Liverpool this morning.

Garston Post Office on Speke Road had its shutters down and a message pinned to the outside informing clients of the temporary closure.

“Post Office closed owing to positive Covid test,” read the note affixed to the shutter.

After attempting to break up an incident on Castle Street, a man is battling for his life.

The Garston Post Office has been temporarily closed owing to “staffing challenges caused by the Coronavirus pandemic,” according to the Post Office.

They apologized for the inconvenience to consumers and stated that they do not know when it would reopen at this time.

Alternative branches in the region can be found in Springwood and Booker Avenue, according to the statement.

“The Garston Post Office is now closed owing to staffing challenges caused by the Coronavirus outbreak,” a Post Office representative said.

“Please accept our apologies for any trouble this has caused.

“At this time, we do not know when the branch will reopen.

“Springwood and Booker Avenue are two alternative branches in the meantime.”

As winter approaches, there are fears that Covid limits would be reinstated in response to increased infection rates in the UK.

A top government official expressed “grave concern” that another “lockdown Christmas” could occur this year, and asked the public to do all possible to stop the virus from spreading.

Professor Peter Openshaw, a member of the Nervtag (New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group), described the current case and death rates as “unacceptable.”

Working from home and wearing a mask, he claimed, are “very vital” in the fight against Covid.

Last week, Health Secretary Sajid Javid indicated that new cases may approach 100,000 per day, but Downing Street stressed that the NHS still had spare capacity and that Plan B would only be implemented if “substantial pressure” was applied.