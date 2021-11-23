After a positive COVID test, a maskless video of the French Prime Minister circulates, inciting rage.

After testing positive for COVID-19 and footage of him not following mask or distance standards began to surface on social media, French Prime Minister Jean Castex came under fire.

According to the Associated Press, various videos showed Castex shaking hands with political leaders during a Paris mayoral congress on November 16 are circulating.

Many critics of the films claim that his actions contradicted France’s official COVID position, which is to continue to take preventive measures to stop the virus from spreading. Castex’s behavior at the mayors congress, according to experts, signals a drop in attention now that the vaccine has been administered to a major section of France’s population.

According to the Associated Press, French Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne warned against complacency, stating, “Perhaps we have lapsed a little bit, barrier measures are being less observed.”

Castex’s office claims that his 11-year-old daughter infected him with the virus, and that he will be self-isolating for ten days. In the spring, Castex was vaccinated. Castex, according to CNN, had no symptoms and was in good health when the test came back positive on Monday night.

When the video originally went viral, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal supported Castex. He explained, “We’re only human.”

After returning from a meeting with ministers in Brussels, Castex tested positive, according to his office. Following their discussion, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and four other ministers have isolated themselves.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

They also pointed out that Castex had termed Guadeloupe, a French Caribbean territory, “irresponsible” in enforcing COVID-19 restrictions while he did not follow them himself.

The positive test for Castex might be embarrassing for the French government and President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the presidential election in April.

In the year leading up to August 2021, mask sales in France fell by three-quarters.

However, for the time being, French media are focusing their ire on Castex, pointing out that this is the fourth time Castex has been a “contact case” for the virus, despite the fact that he has never tested positive before. A contact case is someone who has come into contact with someone who has the virus.

Several other French ministers have self-isolated as a result of his positive test. This is a condensed version of the information.