After a position change and a double Brazil blow, here’s how Liverpool might line up against Watford.

Only a few Premier League managers have surpassed Jurgen Klopp’s efforts in 2021/22 when it comes to making changes to their starting XI from one league match to the next.

The Liverpool manager has made an average of 2.7 changes to his lineup for each match, trailing just Mikel Arteta (three) and Thomas Tuchel (four).

Nobody but Klopp will know whether he planned to make any tactical changes to his team for the trip to Watford on Saturday lunchtime, but the circumstances surrounding the availability of key players of his squad have forced his hand.

This season, Klopp hasn’t made more than four changes from the last league game, but it’s a distinct possibility this weekend.

After the international games, Jurgen Klopp may be offered a rare Liverpool boost.

The main issue appears to be Alisson Becker and Fabinho’s absence due to their engagement with the Brazilian national team.

Their match against Uruguay in Manaus starts at 1:30 a.m. UK time on Friday morning, therefore they won’t be able to play in a match in England that starts 33 hours after they finish their international responsibilities.

The good news for Klopp is that his back-up goalkeeper will not be completely unprepared for the game. Caoimhin Kelleher made his Republic of Ireland debut on Tuesday evening, keeping a clean sheet in the team’s 3-0 win over Qatar.

But, while that decision is made for Klopp, the absence of Fabinho leaves him with a conundrum in terms of midfield composition, particularly in terms of the holding role.

In the season’s first game against Norwich, James Milner started there, but Jordan Henderson moved over for the following match against Burnley.

While the former will have been at Kirkby this week to prepare, he has little experience in the role. Milner has only played five Premier League games in defensive midfield throughout his career, according to Transfermarkt.

