After being pushed off his scrambler bike by a police van, a crack cocaine dealer worries he will lose his leg.

Devere Ogungboro was sentenced to four years in prison this week after being arrested with two people in a flat near Moorfields Train Station with £16,000 worth of crack cocaine.

Following a collision with a police van in 2015, the 31-year-lawyer old’s told Liverpool Crown Court that he was afraid he might lose his leg.

On September 15, that year, a police van pushed Ogungboro off his scrambler bike in Park Road, Toxteth, according to the court.

PC James Ellerton, the officer who drove the unmarked van, was acquitted of inflicting serious injury by dangerous driving, but Ogungboro was convicted of dangerous driving a year later.

At 12.50 a.m., he was caught on CCTV going along Berry Street in all black and without lights on his Honda CRF 250.

Ogungboro began driving on the wrong side of the road before performing a U-Turn on Park Road and “doing a wheelie” as he passed through a junction.

PC Ellerton then moved into the path of the scrambler bike, which slowed and attempted to pass the van.

The cop then swerved into the motorcycle, knocking Ogungboro to the ground.

Prosecutor Graham Pickavance called it “dangerous driving,” while defense attorney Ben Morris accused PC Ellerton and a colleague of “beating up” his client after deciding to “drive Mr Ogungboro down.”

The cop, who was acquitted, denied kicking Ogungboro and claimed he used a “leg sweep” to keep him from fleeing.

PC Ellerton rejected that he “lost control” and drove recklessly, claiming that his goal was to prevent Ogungboro from jeopardizing others’ lives.

“I believed from the beginning that what I did was justified, and this court agreed with me once again,” he added.

Ogungboro sustained a “serious leg injury” as a result of the incident, which has subsequently grown infected and requires him to use crutches.

After a video link from prison, Ogungboro and Mohammed Awad, 35, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court and were both sentenced to prison for possession with intent to supply crack cocaine. “The summary has come to an end.”