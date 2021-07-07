After a police swoop, a suspected Encrochat drug smuggler was named.

In an inquiry into crooks utilizing mobile encryption provider EncroChat, a man accused of drug smuggling and distributing heroin, cocaine, and amphetamines has been named.

The man has been charged as part of Operation Venetic, according to police.

It’s part of a nationwide investigation into the usage of encrypted mobile devices, also known as EncroChat, in which offenders adopted and concealed code names.

On Tuesday, the 44-year-old suspect was apprehended and charged with a series of alleged narcotics offenses.

“Detectives have charged a West Derby man with drug supply charges following an arrest in West Derby yesterday, Tuesday, July 6,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“Drug importation and supplying heroin, cocaine, and amphetamines have been charged against 44-year-old Michael Devine of Pete Best Drive, West Derby.”

Devine was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court this morning, July 7.

The charges are part of Merseyside Police’s response to Operation Venetic, a national investigation into the use of encrypted mobile devices, also known as Encrochat, according to the spokeswoman.

European law enforcement agencies collaborate with the National Crime Agency on Operation Venetic, which is backed up by police forces and regional organized crime teams across the UK.

EncroChat has around 60,000 users globally, with roughly 10,000 in the United Kingdom, all of whom are involved in coordinating and planning the supply and sale of drugs and firearms, money laundering, and other illegal activity.

