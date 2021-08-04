After a police swoop, a suspected Encrochat dealer was named.

In an inquiry into fraudsters utilizing mobile encryption provider EncroChat, a man accused of trafficking ketamine and amphetamines has been named.

The man has been charged as part of Operation Venetic, according to police.

It’s part of a nationwide investigation into the usage of encrypted mobile devices, also known as EncroChat, in which offenders adopted and concealed code names.

Fears of’suspicious activities’ had armed cops encircling the property.

After a raid on his home address in Anfield on Tuesday morning, the 49-year-old suspect was charged.

“We have charged a 49-year-old Liverpool man with possession with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of drugs,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said, without naming him.

“David Holgate, of St Ambrose Grove, Anfield, was charged with possession with intent to provide a Class B prohibited substance (amphetamine), ketamine supply, and acquiring/possessing/using criminal property.”

Holgate was remanded in custody and is due to appear in Wirral adult remand court today, August 4th.

“The charges are part of the Merseyside Police response to Operation Venetic: a national investigation into the use of encrypted mobile devices, usually referred to as Encrochat,” the spokesperson continued.

European law enforcement agencies collaborate with the National Crime Agency on Operation Venetic, which is backed up by police forces and regional organized crime teams across the UK.

EncroChat has around 60,000 users globally, with roughly 10,000 in the United Kingdom, all of whom are involved in coordinating and planning the supply and sale of drugs and firearms, money laundering, and other illegal activity.

Just over a year ago, Operation Venetic was made public.

Merseyside Police said they’ve arrested more than 130 people, charged more than 100, and sentenced more than 30 people to a total of 366 years in jail in that period.

Sign up for Liverpool The Washington Newsday newsletters to get the latest news, sports, and what’s on updates.