After a police stop, a member of the ‘RYAN’ gang is apprehended on a drug run.

A court heard how a drug dealer from Liverpool swamped a coastal community with cocaine and heroin.

Devere Knight, 33, of Liverpool’s Gilbert Street, was a member of a narcotics gang that operated between Liverpool and North Wales.

Knight’s automobile was stopped by North Wales Police on Tuesday, October 12 as he was leaving Rhyl in North Wales.

Knight was later detained on suspicion of being involved in the distribution of Class A narcotics, namely as part of the ‘RYAN’ county line drugs supply from Liverpool to Rhyl, North Wales.

At Liverpool Crown Court on November 11, Knight pled guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A Crack Cocaine and Heroin. The 33-year-old was sentenced to six years in prison.

“I hope this result clearly illustrates to traveling criminals that this will not be accepted no matter where you are,” Detective Inspector Gary Stratton said. “Our police will use any intelligence we have to prevent the supply of hazardous drugs on our streets.”

“Project Medusa is dedicated to pursuing criminals who are intent on bringing harm to our communities by selling illegal substances in other regions of the country.

“We will work with police forces and administrations around the country to ensure that such criminals have no safe haven.

“If you have any information regarding drug trafficking in your area or are concerned about someone who may be engaged in County Lines, please contact us – DM @MerPolCC or call 0800 555 111 anonymously to contact @CrimestoppersUK.”