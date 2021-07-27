After a “police incident,” the Birkenhead tunnel was closed.

Due to a police incident, two lanes of the Queensway Tunnel between Liverpool and Wirral have been closed.

According to emergency services, the route was closed at 5.34 p.m.

There is now a diversion in place via the Wallasey (Kingsway) tunnel.

Liverpool motorists claim that traffic is ‘gridlocked.’

Merseyside Police has no additional information on the event.

Due to an incident, Stagecoach Merseyside has announced that cross-river services between Birkenhead and Wallasey would be temporarily diverted through the Wallasey Tunnel.

“We are hopeful the tunnel will reopen soon,” said a spokeswoman.

